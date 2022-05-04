Carlisle Companies (CSL) Gains in Active Trading for May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSL - Market Data & News Trade

Carlisle Companies Inc. (NYSE:CSL) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading higher 2.57% to $272.84 on May 4.

530,517 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 396,782 shares.

The company's stock has risen 7.45% so far in 2022.

Carlisle Companies shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Carlisle Companies Inc.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in its businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020.

