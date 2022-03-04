Carlisle Companies (CSL) falls 2.67% in Light Trading on March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSL - Market Data & News Trade

Carlisle Companies Inc. (NYSE: CSL) shares fell 2.67%, or $6.37 per share, to close Friday at $232.22. After opening the day at $235.15, shares of Carlisle Companies fluctuated between $237.27 and $231.45. 302,781 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 315,553. Friday's activity brought Carlisle Companies’s market cap to $12,093,997,165.

Carlisle Companies is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona..

About Carlisle Companies Inc.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in its businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

