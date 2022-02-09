CarGurus (CARG) gains 2.70% to Close at $35.82 on February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CARG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, CarGurus Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: CARG) stock gained $0.94, accounting for a 2.70% increase. CarGurus opened at $35.54 before trading between $35.89 and $35.08 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw CarGurus’s market cap rise to $3,642,324,856 on 634,393 shares -below their 30-day average of 956,526.

About CarGurus Inc - Class A

Founded in 2006, CarGurus is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive - Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q4 2020, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com,Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. CarGurus also holds a majority stake in CarOffer, an instant trade digital wholesale platform based in Plano, Texas.

Visit CarGurus Inc - Class A's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on CarGurus Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CarGurus Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Altus Group Names New CEO Jim Hannon, Reports Preliminary 2021 Results MacroGenics Signs $586 Million Licensing Deal With Synaffix for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technology Quest Diagnostics Reports Record Revenue; CEO Stephen Rusckowski To Retire Timken Posts Record Revenue and Earnings for 2021