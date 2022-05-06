CarGurus (CARG) Drops 6.45% for May 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CARG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of CarGurus Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:CARG) moved 6.45% down on May 6 to close at $31.75.

1,350,482 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,136,500 shares.

CarGurus has gained 0.89% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About CarGurus Inc - Class A

Founded in 2006, CarGurus is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive - Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q4 2020, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com,Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. CarGurus also holds a majority stake in CarOffer, an instant trade digital wholesale platform based in Plano, Texas.

