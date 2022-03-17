CareRx Doubles Revenue, Increases EBITDA by 86% in Fourth Quarter

CareRx Doubles Revenue, Increases EBITDA by 86% in Fourth QuarterEdward Kim Follow |
Image source: CareRx investor presentation, Dec 2021
CareRx Corp. (Toronto: CRRX) posted revenue from continuing operations of C$96.9 million (US$76.8 million) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, up 109% from the same period the prior year.
Canada's largest seniors care pharmacy provider reported adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased to C$7.6 million (US$6.0 million) in Q4 2021, up 86% from the same period in 2020.
Net loss from continuing operations increased to C$4.4 million (US$3.5 million), compared to a loss of C$3.0 million in the prior year's quarter.
For the full year 2021, CareRx reported revenue from continuing operations of C$262.6 million (US$208.2 million), up 62% over 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations came in at C$22.9 million (US$18.2 million) for the year, up 79%.
Net loss from continuing operations was C$22.7 million (US$18.0 million) for 2021, compared to a net loss of C$18.3 million in 2020.
Contributor CommentaryVolatilityTrading Trading and Investing Amid High Volatility
"The fourth quarter was a strong finish to an exceptional year that saw our bed count and revenue double as a result of the successful execution of our growth strategy," said David Murphy, President and CEO of CareRx.
Image source: CareRx investor presentation, Dec 2021
Investment thesis
CareRx stock is fallen over 25% from its August 2021 highs. The discount and current market cap of only C$225 million (US$178 million) feels unwarranted given the company's growth trajectory, market share and successful integration of multiple recent acquisitions.
- Strong revenue and EBITDA growth
- Company has 23% of the seniors housing beds in Canada, with the market expected to more than double over the next 15 years.
- Company has made three acquisitions in the past two years, adding nearly 25,000 beds at accretive purchase multiples.
- CareRx recently secured extensions with its two largest customers, representing approximately 15,000 total beds serviced, for an average of 5.5 years from the end of 2021.
- The Ontario Ministry of Health recently postponed previously scheduled changes to long-term care pharmacy funding for a further year.
- The company projects 130,000 beds and C$500 million in revenue by 2024.
_____
Source: Equities News
Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.
Trending Articles
Companies
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change
|%
|Volume
|Follow
|CHHHF
|CareRx Corporation
|Follow
|CRRX.TO
|CareRx Corporation
Comments
You have to be logged in to leave a comment.Take me to log in Don't have an account?