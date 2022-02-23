Caredx (CDNA) falls 2.68% to Close at $35.55 on February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDNA - Market Data & News Trade

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares fell 2.68%, or $0.98 per share, to close Wednesday at $35.55. After opening the day at $37.36, shares of Caredx fluctuated between $38.02 and $35.43. 538,343 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 516,647. Wednesday's activity brought Caredx’s market cap to $1,877,118,210.

Caredx is headquartered in South San Francisco, California..

About Caredx Inc

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

