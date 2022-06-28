Caredx (CDNA) Down 6.68% for June 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDNA - Market Data & News Trade

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares changed 6.68% today on 715,836 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 958,926 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $21.92 the company has a 50 day moving average of $23.77.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

Caredx lost 48.35% so far this year.

About Caredx Inc

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

