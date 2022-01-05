CareCloud (MTBC) falls 4.52% on Strong Volume January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTBC - Market Data & News Trade

CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ: MTBC), a Somerset, New Jersey, company, fell to close at $6.55 Tuesday after losing $0.31 (4.52%) on volume of 114,660 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.98 to a low of $6.35 while CareCloud’s market cap now stands at $97,428,833.

About CareCloud Inc

MTBC, which recently announced its planned name change to CareCloud, Inc., is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Its Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

