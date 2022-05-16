Cardlytics (CDLX) Loses 7.58% for May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDLX - Market Data & News Trade

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 7.58% to $29.62 on May 16.

339,168 shares exchanged hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 623,953 shares.

The company's stock dropped 51.51% so far in 2022.

Cardlytics shares have traded in a range between $27.57 and $134.91 over the past twelve months.

About Cardlytics Inc

Cardlytics is a digital advertising platform. Cardlytics partners with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, Cardlytics has a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. Cardlytics uses these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam.

