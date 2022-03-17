Cardlytics (CDLX) Gains 4.97% on March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDLX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) is trading 4.97% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:52:11 est, was $49.58. Cardlytics has climbed $2.38 so far today.

120,158 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Cardlytics has a YTD change of 27.48%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cardlytics visit the company profile.

About Cardlytics Inc

Cardlytics is a digital advertising platform. Cardlytics partners with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, Cardlytics has a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. Cardlytics uses these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

