Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) falls 5.52% in Active Trading on January 26

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF), a San Diego, California, company, fell to close at $3.25 Wednesday after losing $0.19 (5.52%) on volume of 1,300,609 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $3.63 to a low of $3.18 while Cardiff Oncology’s market cap now stands at $128,544,419.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with the singular mission of developing new treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest medical need. Its goal is to overcome resistance, improve response to treatment and increase overall survival. The company is developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. Its clinical development programs incorporate tumor genomics and biomarker technology to enable assessment of patient response to treatment. Cardiff has three clinical programs that have demonstrated the safety and efficacy of onvansertib: a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin® (bevacizumab) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC); a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga® (abiraterone)/prednisone in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). A new Phase 2 trial of onvansertib in combination with nanoliposomal irinotecan, leucovorin and fluorouracil for the second-line treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is planned for initiation in the first half of 2021.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

