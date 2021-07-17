Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) gains 0.50% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMO - Market Data & News Trade

Capstead Mortgage Corp. (NYSE: CMO) shares gained 0.50%, or $0.03 per share, to close Friday at $6.07. After opening the day at $6.06, shares of Capstead Mortgage. fluctuated between $6.14 and $6.04. 978,439 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,132,141. Friday's activity brought Capstead Mortgage.’s market cap to $587,866,814.

Capstead Mortgage. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas..

About Capstead Mortgage Corp.

Formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

