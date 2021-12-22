Capstar Special Purpose (CPSR) falls 0.10% on Moderate Volume December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPSR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: CPSR) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.10% decrease. Capstar Special Purpose opened at $9.96 before trading between $9.96 and $9.95 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Capstar Special Purpose’s market cap fall to $274,620,000 on 121,702 shares -below their 30-day average of 289,257.

About Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (“Capstar”) is a company organized for the purpose of pursuing a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. With more than 40 years of experience evaluating transactions, investing capital, and leading & growing operations on behalf of a variety of different companies, Capstar intends to further its demonstrated track record of creating industry-leading “buy and build” platforms with a disciplined focus on target businesses in the consumer, healthcare and technology / media / telecom sectors.

Visit Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

2022 Projections for Wireless, 5G, Smartphone Industry: Jeff Kagan Investment Themes To Watch in 2022 The Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later At Least 64 Lives Lost in Kentucky, More Than 100 Still Missing, After Tornado Disaster