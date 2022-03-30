Capri (CPRI) Loses 4.04% on March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPRI - Market Data & News Trade

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) has dropped $2.295 (4.04%) and is currently sitting at $54.72, as of 11:54:18 est on March 30.

451,578 shares have traded hands.

The Company rose 3.66% over the last 5 days and shares lost 17.56% over the last 30 days.

Capri is set to release earnings on 2022-05-25.

About Capri Holdings Ltd

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA.

