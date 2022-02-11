Capri (CPRI) falls 4.11% in Light Trading on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPRI - Market Data & News Trade

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI), a 33 Kingsway, London, company, fell to close at $67.12 Friday after losing $2.88 (4.11%) on volume of 2,134,450 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $69.76 to a low of $66.62 while Capri’s market cap now stands at $9,907,938,131.

About Capri Holdings Ltd

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

