Capitol Federal (CFFN) Loses in Light Trading for April 22

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 2.01% to $10.23 on April 22.

424,549 shares exchanged hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 592,671 shares.

The company's stock has moved 7.13% so far in 2022.

Capitol Federal shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary provides a wide range of banking products and services, including home loans, checking and savings accounts, insurance, and online banking services.

