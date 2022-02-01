Capital Southwest (CSWC) gains 5.30% on Strong Volume February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSWC - Market Data & News Trade

Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ: CSWC), a Dallas, Texas, company, gained to close at $26.22 Tuesday after gaining $1.32 (5.30%) on volume of 247,250 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $26.61 to a low of $25.27 while Capital Southwest’s market cap now stands at $612,002,043.

About Capital Southwest Corp.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed Business Development Company, with approximately $313 million in net assets as of December 31, 2020. Capital Southwest is a middle-market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses and makes investments ranging from $5 to $20 million in securities across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt, and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

