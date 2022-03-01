Capital One (COF) falls 8.21% on Strong Volume March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Capital One Financial Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: COF) stock fell $12.59, accounting for a 8.21% decrease. Capital One opened at $152.38 before trading between $152.49 and $140.15 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Capital One’s market cap fall to $59,876,511,119 on 4,309,659 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,660,302.

Capital One employs around 51900 people with a head office in Mc Lean, Virginia.

Capital One Financial Corporation is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.4 billion in deposits and $421.6 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

