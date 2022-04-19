Capital City Bank, (CCBG) Rises 1.86% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCBG - Market Data & News Trade

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) shares climbed 1.86%, or $0.46 per share, as on 10:47:20 est today. Since opening the day at $24.81, 1,326 shares of Capital City Bank, exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $25.25 and $24.81.

Already this year the company is down 5.63%.

Capital City Bank, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.8 billion in assets. the company provides a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Its bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

