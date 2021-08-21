Capital City Bank, (CCBG) falls 0.35% in Active Trading on August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCBG - Market Data & News Trade

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) shares fell 0.35%, or $0.08 per share, to close Friday at $23.09. After opening the day at $23.02, shares of Capital City Bank, fluctuated between $23.48 and $22.88. 79,487 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 24,707. Friday's activity brought Capital City Bank,’s market cap to $389,627,102.

Capital City Bank, is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida..

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.8 billion in assets. the company provides a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Its bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Visit Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Capital City Bank Group, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Federal Trade Commission Sharpens Antitrust Fight Against Facebook Deere Beats Fiscal Q3 Earnings Estimates; Raises Full-Year Forecast COVID-19 Anxiety at Highest Level Since Winter: AP-NORC Poll $560 Billion Wiped Off China Stock Markets This Week Amid Regulatory Crackdowns