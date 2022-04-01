Canterbury Park (CPHC) Falls 3.24% on April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPHC - Market Data & News Trade

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ: CPHC) shares moved 3.24%, or $0.7287 per share, as on 11:53:01 est today. Opening the day at $22.36, 1,184 shares of Canterbury Park have traded hands and the stock has moved between $21.81 and $21.75.

Already the company has a YTD change of 31.28%.

Canterbury Park is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Canterbury Park visit the company profile.

About Canterbury Park Holding Corp

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation owns and operates Canterbury Park Racetrack and Card Casino in Shakopee, Minnesota, the only thoroughbred and quarter horse racing facility in the State. The Company generally offers live racing from May to September. The Card Casino hosts card games 24 hours a day, seven days a week, dealing both poker and table games. The Company also conducts year-round wagering on simulcast horse racing and hosts a variety of other entertainment and special events at its Shakopeefacility. The Company is redeveloping 140 acres of underutilized land surrounding the Racetrack in a project known as Canterbury Commons™. The Company is pursuing several mixed-use development opportunities for this land, directly and through joint ventures.

To get more information on Canterbury Park Holding Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Canterbury Park Holding Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles