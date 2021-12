Canterbury Park (CPHC) falls 1.09% for December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPHC - Market Data & News Trade

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ: CPHC) shares fell 1.09%, or $0.19 per share, to close Thursday at $17.31. After opening the day at $17.50, shares of Canterbury Park fluctuated between $17.55 and $17.25. 1,329 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,344. Thursday's activity brought Canterbury Park’s market cap to $83,023,139.

About Canterbury Park Holding Corp

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation owns and operates Canterbury Park Racetrack and Card Casino in Shakopee, Minnesota, the only thoroughbred and quarter horse racing facility in the State. The Company generally offers live racing from May to September. The Card Casino hosts card games 24 hours a day, seven days a week, dealing both poker and table games. The Company also conducts year-round wagering on simulcast horse racing and hosts a variety of other entertainment and special events at its Shakopeefacility. The Company is redeveloping 140 acres of underutilized land surrounding the Racetrack in a project known as Canterbury Commons™. The Company is pursuing several mixed-use development opportunities for this land, directly and through joint ventures.

Visit Canterbury Park Holding Corp’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Canterbury Park Holding Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Canterbury Park Holding Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Joan Didion, Revered Essayist and Novelist, Dies at 87 Pfizer and Moderna Boosters Provide 'Significant Increase' in Protection From Omicron Variant: Study US Companies Must Prove Imports From China's Xinjiang Region Are Made Without Forced Labor How To Invest in the $1 Trillion Metaverse