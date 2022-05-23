Canopy Growth (CGC) Down 5.98% for May 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CGC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) moved 5.98% lower on May 23 to close at $5.19.

5,918,059 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 5,397,658 shares.

Canopy Growth lost 36.77% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-27.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation,the Company offers product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Its global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, the Company reach its adult-use consumers and hasbuilt a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through its First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands.

