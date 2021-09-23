Canoo (GOEV) falls 2.09% on Strong Volume September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GOEV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Canoo Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOEV) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 2.09% decrease. Canoo opened at $6.68 before trading between $6.72 and $6.29 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Canoo’s market cap fall to $1,555,567,288 on 5,560,756 shares -above their 30-day average of 3,043,262.

About Canoo Inc - Class A

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 350 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

The Daily Fix

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

