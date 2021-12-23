Canoo (GOEV) falls 1.88% for December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GOEV - Market Data & News Trade

Canoo Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: GOEV) fell to close at $8.36 Wednesday after losing $0.16 (1.88%) on volume of 2,550,231 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.72 to a low of $8.20 while Canoo’s market cap now stands at $1,994,949,199.

Canoo currently has roughly 300 employees.

About Canoo Inc - Class A

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 350 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

