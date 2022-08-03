Cannae (CNNE) Rises in Light Trading for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNNE - Market Data & News Trade

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) shares gained 5.43% today on 324,831 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 393,476 shares traded.

After today’s close at $22.14 the company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

Cannae lost 40.26% so far this year.

About Cannae Holdings Inc

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (“FIS”), Fidelity National Financial (“FNF”), and Black Knight, Inc. (“BKI”). Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“DNB”), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds an approximately 18% interest in Dun & Bradstreet or ~76 million shares. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (“CDAY”), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns approximately 9.5% of Ceridian representing ~14 million shares.

