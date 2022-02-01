Cango (CANG) gains 4.86% in Light Trading on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CANG - Market Data & News Trade

Cango Inc - ADR (NYSE: CANG) shares gained 4.86%, or $0.16 per share, to close Tuesday at $3.45. After opening the day at $3.40, shares of Cango fluctuated between $3.55 and $3.34. 79,887 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 130,586. Tuesday's activity brought Cango’s market cap to $374,204,616.

Cango is headquartered in Shanghai, Shanghai..

About Cango Inc - ADR

Cango Inc. is a leading automotive transaction service platform in Chinaconnecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China'sautomotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghaiand engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in Chinacontinue to grow and evolve.

Visit Cango Inc - ADR’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Cango Inc - ADR and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Cango Inc - ADR’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Shipping Companies Flush With Cash, With Some Splashing Jumbo Employee Bonuses Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System