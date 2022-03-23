Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Loses in Light Trading for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSIQ - Market Data & News Trade

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares lost 2.85% today on 1,360,542 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 1,411,339 shares traded.

After closing today at $36.15 the company has a 50 day moving average of $30.5.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-19.

Canadian Solar is up 18.92% so far this year.

About Canadian Solar Inc

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 52 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 5.7 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has around 500 MWp of projects in operation, over 5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 15 GWp of projects in pipeline (mid- to early- stage). Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006.

