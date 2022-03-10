Canadian National Railway (CNI) Up in Active Trading for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNI - Market Data & News Trade

Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading up 2.88% to $127.70 on March 10.

1,611,519 shares exchanged hands while the 30-day daily average of 1,431,035 shares.

The company's stock has risen 1.50% so far in 2022.

Canadian National Railway shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Canadian National Railway visit the company profile.

About Canadian National Railway Co.

Canadian National Railway Company (CN) is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

To get more information on Canadian National Railway Co. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Canadian National Railway Co.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles