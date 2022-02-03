Canadian National Railway (CNI) falls 2.22% in Active Trading on February 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Canadian National Railway Co. Inc’s (NYSE: CNI) stock fell $2.77, accounting for a 2.22% decrease. Canadian National Railway opened at $123.79 before trading between $124.50 and $122.12 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Canadian National Railway’s market cap fall to $85,800,297,738 on 1,532,354 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,426,968.

About Canadian National Railway Co.

Canadian National Railway Company (CN) is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

