Canadian Explorer-Developer Appoints Its Chief Geologist as President

Source: Streetwise Reports 09/30/2021

Triumph Gold Corp.'s ( TIG :TSX.V; TIGCF :OTCMKTS) leaders have collective experience in exploration, development and mining, and the company recently enhanced that team by appointing geologist Brian May as the president. May will begin serving in that capacity on Oct. 1, 2021.

Previously, May was Triumph's chief geologist and in that role was heavily involved in planning, preparing for and executing the 2021 exploration program at Freegold Mountain in the Yukon. A news release described May's employment background.

Through that work at Freegold Mountain, the Vancouver-headquartered company identified about 20 mineralized zones there. It also delineated resource gold equivalent ounces (2,000,000 contained) at three deposits: Revenue (Au-Ag-Cu-Mo), Nucleus (Au-Ag-Cu), and Tinta Hill (Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn).

Growth-oriented Triumph keeps on creating shareholder value by aggressively exploring the property, evaluating the array of other targets there and building ounces at the known deposits.

Freegold Mountain, 200 square kilometers in size and Triumph's flagship project, sits in the Yukon's Dawson Range copper-gold belt. Within Freegold Mountain lies a large part of the Big Creek Fault zone, directly related to epithermal gold and silver mineralization in addition to gold-rich porphyry copper mineralization.

The Dawson Range hosts well-known deposits and projects, including Newmont Corp.'s Coffee, Rockhaven Resources' Klaza, Copper North Mining's Carmacks and Western Copper and Gold's Casino.

Along with Freegold Mountain, Triumph's district-scale land package in northwestern Canada encompasses two other projects, Big Creek and Tad/Toro. Both of these copper-gold assets are situated along strike of Freegold Mountain.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosures:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Triumph Gold Corp. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports' terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Triumph Gold Corp., a company mentioned in this article.

( Companies Mentioned: TIG :TSX.V; TIGCF :OTCMKTS, )

Subscribe to get our Daily Fix delivered to your inbox 5 days a week

Click to enlarge

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not necessarily represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer.