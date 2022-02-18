Canada Goose (Subord Vot Shs) (GOOS) falls 2.75% in Light Trading on February 18

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Subord Vot Shs) (NYSE: GOOS) shares fell 2.75%, or $0.8 per share, to close Friday at $28.34. After opening the day at $29.26, shares of Canada Goose (Subord Vot Shs) fluctuated between $29.59 and $28.14. 1,208,340 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,071,134. Friday's activity brought Canada Goose (Subord Vot Shs)’s market cap to $1,585,954,861.

Canada Goose (Subord Vot Shs) is headquartered in York, Ontario, and employs more than 1000 people.

About Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Subord Vot Shs)

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

