Camtek (CAMT) gains 3.12% to Close at $33.01 on February 24

Today, Camtek Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: CAMT) stock gained $1, accounting for a 3.12% increase. Camtek opened at $30.90 before trading between $33.61 and $30.63 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Camtek’s market cap rise to $1,429,205,878 on 632,610 shares -above their 30-day average of 273,776.

About Camtek Ltd

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

