Camping World (CWH) Rises 5.86% on August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CWH - Market Data & News Trade

Camping World Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: CWH) shares climbed 5.86%, or $1.7 per share, as on 11:52:35 est today. Opening the day at $29.50, 770,371 shares of Camping World exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $30.96 and $29.38.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 24.94%.

Camping World anticipates its next earnings on 2022-11-01.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Camping World visit the company profile.

About Camping World Holdings Inc - Class A

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America's leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 37 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

To get more information on Camping World Holdings Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Camping World Holdings Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles