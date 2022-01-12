Campbell Soup (CPB) falls 1.68% to Close at $45.07 on January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPB - Market Data & News Trade

Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) shares fell 1.68%, or $0.77 per share, to close Tuesday at $45.07. After opening the day at $45.93, shares of Campbell Soup fluctuated between $46.06 and $44.35. 2,756,457 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,084,183. Tuesday's activity brought Campbell Soup’s market cap to $13,599,326,161.

Campbell Soup is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, and employs more than 19000 people.

About Campbell Soup Co.

Campbell is driven and inspired by our purpose, 'Real food that matters for life's moments.' For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the FTSE4Good Index.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

