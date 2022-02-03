Cameco (CCJ) falls 3.53% for February 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCJ - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cameco Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: CCJ) stock fell $0.7, accounting for a 3.53% decrease. Cameco opened at $19.40 before trading between $19.60 and $19.06 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Cameco’s market cap fall to $7,610,893,147 on 4,020,670 shares -below their 30-day average of 7,166,314.

About Cameco Corp.

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. The Company's tier-one operations have the licensed capacity to produce more than 53 million pounds (100% basis) of uranium concentrates annually, backed by 455 million pounds of proven and probable mineral reserves (its share). The Company is also a leading supplier of uranium refining, conversion and fuel manufacturing services. Utilities around the world rely on company's nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. The Company is meeting the ever-increasing demand for clean baseload electricity while delivering safe, reliable solutions to today's clean-air crisis.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

