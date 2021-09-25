Cambria LP - Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) falls 0.73% in Light Trading on September 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TAIL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cambria Investment Management LP - Cambria Tail Risk ETF Inc’s (CBOE: TAIL) stock fell $0.135, accounting for a 0.73% decrease. Cambria LP - Cambria Tail Risk ETF opened at $18.63 before trading between $18.64 and $18.48 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Cambria LP - Cambria Tail Risk ETF’s market cap fall to $328,197,537 on 164,945 shares -below their 30-day average of 232,559.

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

