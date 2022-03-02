Cambium Networks (CMBM) gains 2.40% on Moderate Volume March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMBM - Market Data & News Trade

Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM), a Rolling Meadows, Illinois, company, gained to close at $28.15 Wednesday after gaining $0.66 (2.40%) on volume of 87,168 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $28.43 to a low of $27.41 while Cambium Networks’s market cap now stands at $752,710,788.

About Cambium Networks Corp

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Millions of its radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. The Companiy's multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. Cambium Networks works with its Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

