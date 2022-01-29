Calyxt (CLXT) falls 3.01% on Moderate Volume January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLXT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Calyxt Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CLXT) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 3.01% decrease. Calyxt opened at $1.64 before trading between $1.70 and $1.58 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Calyxt’s market cap fall to $61,994,142 on 43,119 shares -below their 30-day average of 113,764.

About Calyxt Inc

Calyxt, based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN® gene editing technology to work with world-class partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

