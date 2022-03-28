Calyxt (CLXT) Drops 5.43% on March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLXT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) is trading 5.43% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:52:45 est, was $1.22. Calyxt has moved $0.07 over the previous day’s close.

393,838 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Calyxt has a YTD change of 39.44%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Calyxt Inc

Calyxt, based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN® gene editing technology to work with world-class partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems.

