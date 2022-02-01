Callon Petroleum (CPE) gains 3.28% in Light Trading on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPE - Market Data & News Trade

Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE: CPE) shares gained 3.28%, or $1.62 per share, to close Tuesday at $51.06. After opening the day at $48.93, shares of Callon Petroleum fluctuated between $52.89 and $47.80. 1,615,659 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,827,884. Tuesday's activity brought Callon Petroleum’s market cap to $2,851,708,506.

Callon Petroleum is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About Callon Petroleum Co.

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

