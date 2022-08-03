Calithera (CALA) Gains 8.61% for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CALA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) was up $0.26 to close Wednesday at $3.28.

The company opened at $3.01 and shares fluctuated between $3.36 and $3.01 with 71,455 shares trading hands.

Calithera is averaging 97,862 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 77.30% YTD.

Calithera anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Calithera Biosciences Inc

Calithera Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of targeted therapies that disrupt cellular metabolic pathways to preferentially block tumor cells and enhance immune-cell activity. Driven by a commitment to rigorous science and a passion for improving the lives of people impacted by cancer and other life-threatening diseases, Calithera is advancing a pipeline of first-in-clinic, oral therapeutics to meaningfully expand treatment options available to patients. Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

