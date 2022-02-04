Calithera (CALA) gains 7.50% in Light Trading on February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CALA - Market Data & News Trade

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) shares gained 7.50%, or $0.0386 per share, to close Friday at $0.55. After opening the day at $0.52, shares of Calithera fluctuated between $0.57 and $0.52. 1,589,576 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,254,253. Friday's activity brought Calithera’s market cap to $41,479,069.

Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California..

About Calithera Biosciences Inc

Calithera Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of targeted therapies that disrupt cellular metabolic pathways to preferentially block tumor cells and enhance immune-cell activity. Driven by a commitment to rigorous science and a passion for improving the lives of people impacted by cancer and other life-threatening diseases, Calithera is advancing a pipeline of first-in-clinic, oral therapeutics to meaningfully expand treatment options available to patients. Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

