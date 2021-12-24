California Water Service (CWT) falls 1.55% in Light Trading on December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CWT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, California Water Service Group Inc’s (NYSE: CWT) stock fell $1.09, accounting for a 1.55% decrease. California Water Service opened at $70.59 before trading between $70.59 and $69.33 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw California Water Service’s market cap fall to $3,648,890,880 on 209,129 shares -below their 30-day average of 268,498.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

