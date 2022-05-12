California Water Service (CWT) Climbs in Active Trading for May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CWT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) rose $1.76 to end the day Thursday at $52.09.

The company started at $50.50 and shares fluctuated between $52.19 and $50.30 with 398,827 shares trading hands.

California Water Service is averaging 350,623 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 29.32% YTD.

California Water Service is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute-delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

