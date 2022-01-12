California (CALB) falls 1.48% to Close at $20.69 on January 11

California Bancorp (NASDAQ: CALB) shares fell 1.48%, or $0.31 per share, to close Tuesday at $20.69. After opening the day at $21.35, shares of California fluctuated between $21.35 and $20.55. 3,010 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 4,061. Tuesday's activity brought California’s market cap to $170,711,100.

California is headquartered in Oakland, California..

About California Bancorp

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

