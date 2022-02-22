Caleres (CAL) falls 5.02% to Close at $20.62 on February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAL - Market Data & News Trade

Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) shares fell 5.02%, or $1.09 per share, to close Tuesday at $20.62. After opening the day at $21.60, shares of Caleres fluctuated between $21.87 and $20.38. 626,415 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 530,884. Tuesday's activity brought Caleres’s market cap to $785,414,027.

Caleres is headquartered in St Louis, Missouri, and employs more than 13400 people.

About Caleres Inc

Caleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

