Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE: CMCL) shares gained 2.37%, or $0.29 per share, to close Tuesday at $12.55. After opening the day at $12.27, shares of Caledonia Miningoration fluctuated between $12.92 and $12.27. 125,811 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 194,374. Tuesday's activity brought Caledonia Miningoration’s market cap to $152,091,229.

Caledonia Miningoration is headquartered in Castle Quay, Saint Helier.

About Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Caledonia Mining is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia’s primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. By 2022 the Company plans to increase its annual production by 45%, up to 80,000 ounces. Caledonia is committed to evaluating investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and has entered into two option agreements to acquire the mining claims over Glen Hume and Connemara North. The Company's vision is to become a multi asset gold producer in one of the last gold frontiers in Africa.

