Calamp (CAMP) gains 3.60% to Close at $6.91 on February 24

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares gained 3.60%, or $0.24 per share, to close Thursday at $6.91. After opening the day at $6.44, shares of Calamp fluctuated between $6.95 and $6.44. 207,582 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 280,858. Thursday's activity brought Calamp’s market cap to $83,032,211.

Calamp is headquartered in Irvine, California..

About Calamp Corp.

CalAmp Corporation is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. The company helps reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Its software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. CalAmp calls this The New How, facilitating cient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. Synovia™, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

