Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CGO - Market Data & News Trade

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) has already gained $1.62 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $11.68, Calamos Global Total Return Fund has moved 13.87% higher ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 6.37% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Calamos Global Total Return Fund investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Calamos Global Total Return Fund visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:22:48 est.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds.

To get more information on Calamos Global Total Return Fund and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Calamos Global Total Return Fund's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1